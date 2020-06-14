Katherine Williams-Dunning Dead: Travis Tritt Posts Emotional Message Seeking 'Prayers' for Hank Williams, Jr., and Family

Travis Tritt joined the country music community in mourning the death of Katherine Williams-Dunning, the 27-year-old daughter of Hank Williams Jr. Williams-Dunning died in a fatal car crash on Highway 79 in Tennessee, and her husband, Tyler J. Denning, was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. Tritt called the news "heartbreaking" and asked fans to send their prayers to the Williams family.

"This news is just heartbreaking," Tritt tweeted early Sunday morning. "My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now. Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can."

Several of Tritt's fans offered their condolences on Twitter. "Much love. Prayers for all. I am sorry for your loss," one person shared. "I will have Hank and his family in my thoughts. No parent should have to bury a child." Another wrote, "This is sad terrible news. Many prayers for the Williams family."

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe and towing a boat southbound on Highway 79 late Saturday night. The vehicle crossed the dividing median and began rolling over. It crossed into the opposite side of the highway, stopping on the east shoulder. Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead at the scene and Dunning, 29, was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter, reports WSMV.

Williams-Dunning's sister Holly Williams shared an update on Instagram, asking fans for their love and prayers. She shared a photo of the Williams family taken Friday morning and it turned out to be the last picture she took with Williams-Dunning. Holly said Dunning is "awake and responding don't know injury extent yet." Days before Williams-Dunnings' death, Williams' aunt, Loterra S. Fleming, died and her funeral was on Thursday.

Holly's post has been flooded with messages of condolences from celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Oh, Holly! I’m so so sorry. Praying for your family." Country music songwriter Natalie Hemby added, "I love you and your family so much, Holly. I’m so so sorry. I’m so glad you got to see her this weekend."

Williams-Dunning was one of two children Williams shares with his third wife, Mary Jane Thomas. She is also survived by three half-siblings and her two young children with Dunning, son Beau, 5, and daughter Aurey, 2. She operated the clothing brand Weston Jane and shared her final Instagram post following Fleming's death. "Honoring my great Aunt Loretta today," Williams-Dunning wrote. "She was so loved and one of the sweetest ladies. A beautiful rainbow resided over her house yesterday."