Katherine Williams-Dunning, Daughter of Country Music Legend Hank Williams, Jr., Dead at 27

✖

On Saturday night, tragedy struck a beloved member of the country music world. News 4 Nashville reported that Katherine Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country legend Hank Williams Jr., died as a result of a car crash. She was 27. Williams-Dunning's husband, Tyler J. Dunning, was also involved in the car crash and was later transported by helicopter to the Vanderbilt Medical Center. Although, the exact extent of his injuries is unclear.

Williams-Dunning was reportedly driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe southbound on U.S. Highway 79 whilst towing a boat. The vehicle then crossed the dividing median and then began a rollover sequence. Their car then crossed into the northbound lanes and finally came to a stop on the east shoulder of the highway. Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband was then transported to a medical center for treatment. Sam Williams, Williams-Dunning's brother, announced on Facebook that his sister and brother-in-law were involved in the crash by writing, “My sister and brother in law have been in a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard! Katie Williams and Tyler Dunning."

According to Taste of Country, Williams-Dunning was one of two children born to the country legend and his third wife, Mary Jane Thomas. She also has three half-siblings, Shelton Hank Williams, Holly Williams, and Hilary Williams. Williams-Dunning originally married her husband in 2015 and they have two young children together, a son named Beau Weston, 5, and a daughter Audrey Jane, 2.

Williams-Dunning ran a clothing company called Weston Jane which focused on "moms supporting moms and women supporting women." She was active on social media, frequently sharing photos of her family. A couple of weeks before this tragic car crash, Williams-Dunning and her family had a fun beach day at Seacrest Beach in Florida. On May 20, she posted several photos from their excursion, which she captioned with an incredibly moving message about living in the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Williams-Dunning (@ktw10) on May 20, 2020 at 10:34am PDT

"These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old!" her caption began. Williams-Dunning's message came alongside a slew of photos featuring herself, her husband, and her two little ones playing around on the beach. "In January this year, I decided to be more present and be more peaceful in all aspects of life. These kids will not pose for a picture but as long as they are having fun and feeling loved by mom & dad, surely we are halfway doing this parenting thing right!"