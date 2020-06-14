Holly Williams Offers Update on Sister Katherine Williams-Dunning's Husband Tyler Following Car Accident

✖

On Sunday morning, Hank Williams Jr.'s daughter, Holly Williams gave fans an update on the condition of her brother-in-law, Tyler J. Dunning, after the crash that killed her sister Katherine Williams-Dunning. According to Holly, Dunning is "awake and responding," but the doctors "don't know injury extent yet." Holly and her family are devastated by the sudden tragedy and the loss of Williams-Dunning.

Williams-Dunning was driving southbound down U.S. Highway 79 in Tennessee on Saturday evening when she crashed, according to a report by Country Now. Her Chevrolet Tahoe crossed the median and rolled across four lanes of highway before stopping in the opposite shoulder, towing a boat the whole way. She reportedly passed away from injuries sustained in the crash, while her husband was air-lifted to a hospital. Now, the family of Hank Williams Jr. is mourning for one of their own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hollyaudreywilliams (@hollyaudreywilliams) on Jun 14, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

"I have no words," Holly wrote in her first post after the accident. She remarked that she had seen her sister on Friday morning, but had never expected it would be the last time they spoke. She shared a group photo of the family, including herself, her father and "my precious little sister Katie."

She asked fans to pray for her family, as well as the Dunning family and Katie and Tyler's two children, 5-year-old Beau Weston and 2-year-old Audrey Jane. Tyler Dunning was reportedly brought to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. There have been no updates on his condition with more details than Holly provided.

Holly and Katie were just two of the children of Hank Williams Jr. and his wife Mary Jane Thomas. Their siblings include Hilary Williams, Sam Williams and Shelton Hank Williams — also known as Hank Williams III. While Sam and Holly followed in their father's footsteps to become country singers, Katie was a small business owner focused on raising her family.

Still, that does not mean Katie was totally absent from the limelight. Many fans mourning the 27-year-old were avid followers of her Instagram page, where she shared idyllic snapshots from her cozy family lifestyle. Many are leaving their thoughts and prayers in the comment sections under her most recent posts — particularly one from May 20, when she and Tyler took their kids to the beach.

"These days are wild with a 2 and 5 year old! In January this year, I decided to be more present and be more peaceful in all aspects of life," she wrote at the time. "These kids will not pose for a picture but as long as they are having fun and feeling loved by mom [and] dad, surely we are halfway doing this parenting thing right!"