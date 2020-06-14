Hank Williams Jr.'s Aunt Loretta Died Just Days Before Daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning

✖

Just days before his daughter Katherine Williams-Dunning died in a car accident in Tennessee, country music legend, Hank Williams Jr. lost his beloved aunt Loretta S. Fleming, born Feb. 4, 1929. On June 8, the Shiloh community resident died at the age of 91 and buried Thursday in Alabama with her family by her side, according to a Dillard Funeral Home obituary. Fleming is survived by her two daughters, grandchildren, sister and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Fleming's loss was felt by Williams-Dunning, who paid tribute to her late aunt just two days before her own death. Sharing a snapshot of herself wearing a romper and a duster, the daughter of the country music star also posted an image of a rainbow over the vast countryside. "Honoring my great Aunt Loretta today," she wrote in the caption. "She was so loved and one of the sweetest ladies. A beautiful rainbow resided over her house yesterday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hank Williams Jr Fan Page (@hankjrfan) on Jun 12, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

The time between Fleming and Williams-Dunning's deaths are unfathomable for the Williams family as the 27-year-old daughter of Hank Williams Jr. died last night in Tennessee when her car was involved in a single-vehicle collision near West Antioch Road, northeast of Paris. With her husband, Tyler in the passenger seat at the time, Williams-Dunning's SUV crossed into the dividing median of a four-lane highway, crossing into northbound lanes where it began to rollover. Her husband, Dunning, was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where his condition is currently unknown.

Williams-Dunning's brother, Sam Williams took to social media on Saturday night, asking for prayers for his sister and brother-in-law, writing: "My sister and brother in law have been In a terrible accident. Please pray for them so hard." The post was inundated with several prayers from fans and followers who wished the best for the young couple, who are also parents to two children below the age of 5.

Williams-Dunning, a small business owner and mother, was born Oct. 21, 1992. As the daughter of country music legend, Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas, she is also the sister of singer Sam and half-sister of Shelton Hank Williams (Hank III), Holly Williams and Hilary Williams. She is survived by her two children, Beau Weston, 5 and Audrey Jane, 2.