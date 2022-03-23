Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas, Dead at 58

Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas died Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. She reportedly suffered complications from a blood clot after a medical procedure, TMZ reported Wednesday. Thomas, who married Williams in 1990 and joined him at his Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony in November, was 58.

A Jupiter Police Department spokesperson told TMZ they received a medical call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Thomas was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her death does not appear suspicious, police said. A Williams family member told TMZ they wished for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Thomas and Williams had two children together, Katie Williams-Dunning and Samuel Williams. Williams-Dunning died in a June 2020 car accident in Henry County, Tennessee. She was 27. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was also injured in the accident. Thomas is survived by Williams, Sam, and three grandchildren.

In February, Sam, who is also a country singer, claimed his life has been overseen by Williams in conservatorship since August 2020, just days after his sister’s death. Sam posted a silent YouTube video in which he told fans using signs that he wanted the conservatorship to end. “I am doing well and just want out of an unfair situation. I love all of my family very much. Tysm for your support and please don’t let it distract you from my music,” Sam tweeted on Feb. 5.

Williams was previously married to Gwen Yeargain from 1971 to 1977 and Becky White from 1977 to 1983. In 2007, Williams filed for divorce from Thomas after 16 years of marriage. However, they reconciled in 2011 when they marked their 21st wedding anniversary. The two reportedly met after a concert in 1985.

Williams’ best-known hits include “A Country Boy Can Survive,” “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” “Born to Bookie,” “If The South Woulda Won,” “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound,” and “Ain’t Misbehavin.’” He is the son of country music legend Hank Williams, who died suddenly at 29 years old on New Year’s Day 1953. Williams joined his father in the Country Music Hall of Fame in November and delivered a short, two-minute speech.

“A lot of people to thank. And I know who they are. They know who they are. That part about the family with the open arms? Well, that might have been a little bit different in my case,” Williams said. “But, I went to Muscle Shoals, Alabama. And all my rowdy friends are coming over tonight. I was born to boogie. And this is a family tradition.”