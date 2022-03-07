Hank Williams Jr. Reportedly Facing Strain Amid Son’s Conservatorship Situation

Hank Williams Jr.’s son, Sam Williams, gave hisfans pause after he dropped allegations against his father and half-sister in a silent YouTube clip posted to his account earlier in the month. According to Fox News, Williams’ video alleges that his father and half-sister placed him in a conservatorship, with the musician indicating he wants out by writing the words on paper.

In the description for the YouTube video, Williams explains a bit of his accusation and why he has been so silent. After sharing the video, Williams clarified his goal with a message on Twitter.

and I felt called to talk about it. Everyone has a different story and a different narrative quite frankly. I am doing well and just want out of an unfair situation. I love all of my family very much. Tysm for your support and please don't let it distract you from my music. — Sam Williams (@samwillivms) February 5, 2022

Still, the video offers some troubling comments. “I’ve been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don’t mind people knowing. They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them,” he wrote with the video, according to TMZ. “I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don’t see what else to do here. I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed. I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please.”

Reports circulating after the dramatic video indicate that Hank Williams Jr. could be facing some extra strain due to the situation. According to a National Enquirer report, while the loss of his daughter Katie is the inciting moment that led to the conservatorship, his marriage is also feeling the brunt.

Williams and wife Mary Jane Thomas reportedly “were once headed for divorce, and he actually filed papers,” a source tells the outlet. “They turned it around and gave it another go… now this battle with Sam is giving her second thoughts about that decision.”

That said, Suggest notes that the Enquirer report could be stretching the truth into more than it actually is for the singer. While there could be extra strain, the country legend and his wife haven’t spoken publicly on the situation.

According to Fox News, Williams’ sister Katie passed away on June 13, 2020, after a car accident. The 27-year-old was behind the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe heading southbound on the highway in Tennessee. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, was the passenger in the vehicle and they were towing a boat.

As Fox News adds, it was months later, in Aug. 2020, when Hank Williams Jr. filed an emergency conservatorship for his son. The proximity of the incidents raises plenty of questions, but the outlet indicates that the current status of the conservatorship is unknown.

Sam Williams is also a musician, with credits working with stars like Dolly Parton and Keith Urban, though the private video isn’t likely the headlines anybody wanted to see. The obvious parallel is the Britney Spears conservatorship battle that ended near the tail end of 2021. Spears alleged abuses and manipulation of her career under the conservatorship run by father Jamie Spears. It is unclear what Williams is specifically alleging about his conservatorship, but fans have to be hoping there is a rational answer.