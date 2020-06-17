Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Sam Breaks Silence Over Sister Katherine Williams-Dunning's Death

✖

Country singer, Sam Williams is breaking his silence with a number of social media posts just days after his sister, Katherine Williams-Dunning's passing. On Saturday, it was reported that Williams-Dunning, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., died as a result of a car crash. In light of the sad news, her brother and county music star, Williams, is now expressing his pain over the loss of his sister. Prior to confirmation of his sister's passing, Williams asked followers on Facebook for prayers concerning Williams-Dunning and her husband as they both had been involved in a "terrible accident."

On Tuesday night, Williams returned to social media, sharing a number of posts to his Facebook, including an image on his Instagram with his sister and her two children, of which she shares with her husband, Tyler Dunning. Leaving the image to speak for itself with no captions, the black and white snapshot was beloved by fans far and wide as they took to the comments section to express their condolences. The image also serves as a cover photo for the country artist's Facebook page.

In addition to the photo, the 23-year-old Nashville singer took to Facebook to share a number of images with his sister, including what he called her, "last day on earth." In the image, Williams-Dunning sports a smile while wearing a pink t-shirt that reads, "American Baby." Her brother added how she was also his "everything." The post was followed by two more, including one from his sister's feed where she had written in March to "be present in life" because it is "not promised." Williams also shared a personal snapshot of himself with Williams-Dunning in happier times, captioning the image, "Sambo and Katie bop." The picture was followed by a message that simply read, "Prayers for Beau, Audrey, me, Tyler, Hank, and Mary Jane. I will get a donation link for a charity here in Paris tomorrow."

News 4 Nashville initially reported that Williams-Dunning was driving in a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, which was towing a boat, along U.S. Highway 79 when the vehicle crossed over the dividing median and overturned several times. Williams-Dunning's husband, Dunning, was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Williams-Dunning was pronounced dead while Dunning was transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center for unspecified injuries. On Sunday morning, Williams-Dunning's sister Holly Williams took to Instagram to pen a lengthy message in tribute to her sister. In her message, she noted that Tyler was awake and responding but they did not know the full extent of his injuries yet.

Holly's caption came alongside a photo of herself, her late sister, and other members of the Williams family. She wrote that the photo was the last she took with Williams-Dunning. She began her caption with, "I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one."

"ALL we need is prayers," Holly continued. "My daddy. My little brother. Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all." She ended her caption with a Bible verse that read, "Be merciful to me, O LORD, for I am in distress; my eyes grow weak with sorrow, my soul and my body with grief. Psalm 31:9."