Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.

"Garth's stepping on toes," an insider told Radar Online. "They know Garth is a fan favorite and people will want to go see him... and that makes them a little jealous." However, Urban and Bryan would never say anything bad about Brooks publicly. "These guys are all very respectful of each other," the source added. "But they are also fiercely competitive when it comes to reviews, ticket sales, concert and album reviews."

Urban feels "deflated" after seeing Brooks sell-out dates. "Keith thought he would be the musical star of the desert next year, but now it's going to be like 'Well, Garth is sold out, we could just go see Keith,'" a friend told Radar. "Garth's Vegas show is guaranteed to be a blockbuster."

Bryan started his residency at the new Resorts World Theatre at the Resorts World Las Vegas resort in late November. His second batch of dates is between Feb. 1 and April 1, 2023, weeks before Brooks begins his run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 18.

Meanwhile, Urban is set to start his residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas on March 3. He has dates scheduled through July 1, but will not be performing in Vegas in April or May. None of his dates conflict with Brooks, but some are so closely scheduled that some Vegas visitors may be forced to choose between the two country stars.

The first part of Brook's Las Vegas residency wraps up on July 23. He will then return to Vegas on Nov. 29 and has dates scheduled through Dec. 16, 2023. Earlier this month, Brooks announced that the overwhelming demand for his first 27 shows inspired him and Live Nation to add more dates in 2024.

"You're scared to death, you know, when they tell you that they're going to put on a whole year of shows. And then, the first day of on-sale, they call you and tell you that the whole year is gone. That's an amazing feeling, as you can imagine," Brooks said in a statement. "And all of a sudden it hits you – 'They want to extend this!' Well, the only thing better than one year at Caesars Palace in Vegas would be two years, right?!! So I'm there!!"

Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012. His most recent album, Fun, was released in 2020 and includes the hits "All Day Long," "Stronger Than Me," and a cover of "Shallow" with his wife, singer Trisha Yearwood. He released his latest box set, Garth Brooks Live Live, a five-disc collection of live recordings,