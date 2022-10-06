Watch Ashley McBryde Tearfully Accept Garth Brooks' Surprise Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Ashley McBryde was shocked to receive an emotional invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry from none other than country music legend Garth Brooks. The four-time Grammy nominee, 39, was surprised with the prestigious invite while promoting her new album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, on CBS Mornings Thursday.

"I'm here for a proposal," Brooks, 60, began his invitation message while on stage at the historic Nashville music venue. "Miss Ashley McBryde, on behalf of the Opry, and myself as an Opry member – I'm gonna try not to cry – we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry."

"It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life," McBryde answered as she burst into tears. "There's the Grammys and there's being a member of the Grand Ole Opry – they are the two greatest things that can happen to you as an entertainer. I've always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment."

McBryde's fans were thrilled for her. "It all comes full circle....I'm sure I'm not the only fan who's prayed on this for her," one person commented on Instagram. "Ashley is so deserving of this honor and is/will continue to be a trailblazer for Country Music. Her passion, and love for Country Music, and it's very foundation is what the opry is about. Congratulations!" Another added, "Tears!! So happy for you!! Really something for a 'Girl Goin Nowhere!'"

Making the moment even more special was the moment McBryde's mother, Martha Wilkins, came onto the stage to congratulate her daughter with a hug. It's been a difficult past year for McBryde, who announced in June that she would be taking time off of her tour due to personal reasons. "Thank you all for the well wishes," a statement on her Facebook page read at the time. "For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks."

McBryde has also been recovering from a "pretty harsh concussion" she suffered in September 2021 after falling off a horse while riding before a show in Montana. The singer was forced to postpone several performances after a trip to the ER determined she needed "staples to close [her] scalp" and was "not able to walk without assistance." McBryde has since been able to return to performing and has upcoming dates in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin with The Judds and Martina McBride this weekend.