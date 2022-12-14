Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow and More A-Listers Set for CBS New Year's Eve Broadcast

CBS is bringing some of the biggest names in country music into our homes for New Year's Eve for an epic virtual party. The network has announced that stars such as Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and more country music superstars will appear on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, airing Dec. 30 on CBS. The big event will be hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.

In a press release shared Wednesday, CBS announced that "the five-hour celebration will ring in the new year with high-energy performances of the lineup's biggest hits and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations of some of the greatest country music songs of all time." In addition to the aforementioned guests, viewers will also be treated to performances from King Calaway, rapper Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War and Treaty. There will also be special appearances from Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, and Zac Brown Band.

"The five-hour broadcast will feature a staggering hit parade of more than 50 back-to-back performances, live from the home of country music. Nashville will count down with the East Coast at midnight and keep the party going through midnight Central Time with the city's renowned Music Note Drop," CBS added. "The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night, taking on their biggest hits as well as covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time." The network went on to say that "more details will be announced in the coming weeks."

CBS also revealed that "the celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Saturday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream live and on demand on Paramount+." The network explained, "Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs." Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.