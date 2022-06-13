Garth Brooks Reveals Big Update on His Upcoming Bar

✖

Garth Brooks shared the logo for his upcoming Nashville bar last week and even started selling merchandise with the logo over the weekend. The bar will be called Friends In Low Places Bar and Honky-Tonk, named after his 1990 hit song. Brooks announced the Lower Broadway bar back in March.

"You made the song what it is... now let's make the BAR what it can be," Brooks wrote on Instagram on June 7. His team also launched the bar's website recently, giving fans an opportunity to buy Friends In Low Places before the bar officially opens. Nashville residents can also pop into the bar to get official Brooks merchandise, but Brooks hasn't set an opening date for the rest of the venue.

Friends in Low Places is located at 411 Broadway, right next to the soon-to-be-closing Ernest Tubb Record Shop. Brooks bought the building in December 2021. He partnered with the Nashville-based Strategic Hospitality, owned by brothers Benjamin and Max Goldberg, to finish the bar.

"It's a classic honky-tonk," Brooks told CMT in April, ahead of his latest Nashville shows. "It's what I grew up in. It's a bar along one wall, a bar along the other wall, and the rest is just space to dance or whatever you want to do." He said he hopes the bar can become the "Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks."

"I'm hoping that right when you walk in, it's a 'love everybody' stated right there. That's what it's about, right? So, I want a place that's just safe. That feels good," Brooks said, adding that he wants hits from all eras of country music playing on the speakers. He hopes the bar is a "thumpin' place that always looks like something is going crazy in there. I like that. But when you walk in, I hope it's country music that you hear."

The bar is named after "Friends in Low Places," Brooks' hit 1990 single from his album No Fences. The song was one of his biggest early hits, winning the 1990 Single of the Year award at both the Academy of County Music and Country Music Association awards. Brooks has said the bar will include an "oasis on the roof," which is a reference to a line in the song.

Brooks is in the middle of a stadium tour, with most shows already sold out. He has a two-night stand planned for the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on June 17 and 18. In September, he will perform the last five shows of the stadium tour, all at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, between Sept. 9 and Sept. 17. In a recent interview with the Irish radio show Moncrieff, Brooks said the Dublin shows will be his last stadium performances.