How Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Like to Spend Their Weekends (Exclusive)

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inseparable, whether they're across the country for a stadium concert or in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, where the couple calls home. Those two situations crossed over this past weekend, with Brooks playing two shows at Nashville's Nissan Stadium that each featured a special appearance by Yearwood. It was far from a quiet weekend for the pair, who married in 2005. However, in a Friday interview, we here at PopCulture.com wanted to know how Brooks and Yearwood spend their "normal" weekend nights when they aren't performing in front of tens of thousands of people.

"Well, nothing's normal since you married Trisha Yearwood. It's just not. It's just not going to be," Brooks said. "She makes everything a thrill ride. She makes everything epic. So we play cards with the people that we raised our kids together, and me and Miss Yearwood... She's become — and I never would've guessed this — she's become a huge hockey fan. So anytime the (NHL's Nashville) Predators are playing, we're probably sitting there. And the greatest thing we ever bought each other was a couple's chair. It's just big enough for two people. We have it right in the middle of our living room. We sit in that couple's chair and hold hands and watch the Predators. And I try and calm her down because she's got a sweatshirt that says, 'Classy till kickoff.' That's her. But once the game starts, she's screaming and yelling. She loves her Preds."

Yearwood, 57, has been a big supporter of the hockey team that calls Nashville home over the years. She notably sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Preds' May 2017 playoff win over the Anaheim Ducks, a victory that clinched the team's spot in that year's Stanley Cup Finals. Brooks, 60, even took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of Yearwood in a Preds jersey to mark the occasion.

Fan since day 1, singing the National Anthem right now! I LOVE this woman!!!! love, g pic.twitter.com/mLYjz0yTXe — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 23, 2017

Those quaint nights watching sports together might happen a bit less often in 2022, given Brooks is set to play stadium shows in the U.S. and Europe. Next up for the "We Shall Be Free" singer is a concert at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on April 23. After that, Brooks has stops in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and Charlotte, among others, on the itinerary. He's also started work on Friends in Low Places, his upcoming Nashville bar named after his iconic 1990 song.