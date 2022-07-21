Nicole Kidman Allegedly Banned Keith Urban From Partying on Tour, But Here's the Truth

Nicole Kidman allegedly has some rules for Keith Urban when he goes on tour, per a recent report from InTouch Weekly. But, is that actually the case? Suggest reported that Kidman and Urban's dynamic isn't what it appears to be.

According to InTouch Weekly's report, Kidman was in Las Vegas for much of her husband's eight-month residency. As for the reason why, an insider claimed that she wanted to keep an eye on him and that she "wouldn't allow him to go out with his band because there are tons of groupies looking to bed stars." The source continued, "Everyone's heard nightmare stories about people having affairs while they're in town." Additionally, the insider alleged that Kidman was helping Urban stay on the wagon, saying, "Nicole keeps him close to help block temptation."

However, is this really the case for Kidman and Urban's relationship? As Suggest noted, Kidman has not been spending all of her time in Las Vegas over the past eight months. Instead, she's been quite busy with projects of her own. She filmed multiple movies and did press for ones, such as Being the Ricardos, that were released. Kidman also was on the awards show circuit and walked away with a Golden Globe for portraying Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Urban and Kidman got married in 2006 near Sydney, Australia. The couple shares two daughters together — Sunday and Faith — and recently celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. In late June, Urban acknowledged the milestone by posting a photo of herself and Kidman, writing, "HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY." Over the years, Kidman and Urban have spoken out about their relationship and shared how they make things work. The country singer spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music in 2020 and acknowledged that he "married up" when he wed the actor.

"What I've learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist," he said at the time. "Don't question it." Urban added, "You know, her whole thing is like, 'I'm interested in that. I'm going to go over there.' It's not like, 'Oh, can I do it? Should I do it?' None of that ever comes into it. She just goes towards something and I'm like, 'Can you do that?' She goes, 'I don't know, but I'm interested in that.' That fearlessness, and it's actually not even fearlessness. Fear doesn't come into it. It's only curiosity. It's pure curiosity. She just goes without questioning it. That's definitely had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years, particularly."