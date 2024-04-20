Morgan Wallen Speaks Out on Nashville Arrest for Chair Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen claims he has made amends with people connected to his chair-throwing incident that led to his arrest in Nashville earlier this month. According to TMZ, Wallen broke his silence on his arrest on Friday, noting that he was "not proud" of his actions or behavior the night of his arrest.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I've touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief's. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," Wallen wrote on social media. "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change."

I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) April 20, 2024

Wallen is scheduled to perform on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi, with a big appearance at Stagecoach in California next weekend. Wallen was originally booked and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. The charges stem from Wallen allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Eric Church's Chiefs in Nashville, sending it crashing six stories to land right next to the local police.

The country star had remained quiet and under the radar after the arrest, with a lot of people not involved in the incident speaking out with some outrage. But it sounds like Wallen is ready to move on and might be avoiding any serious trouble.