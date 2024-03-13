Eric Church to Play 19 Concerts at His New Nashville Bar

Eric Church is about to open his brand new bar, Chiefs, in downtown Nashville, and the singer is giving fans a "Hell of a View" to commemorate the grand opening. The 10x Grammy nominee is now a man who made a bar, and he's kicking what's certain to be a "Record Year" with an exclusive residency, "To Beat The Devil," playing 19 concerts in the bar from April to June.

Starting April 5, Church fans will be able to "hear songs spanning his nine-studio albums at his 19-show residency," with a drink in their hand, perhaps one bourbon, one scotch, or one beer. "These shows at Chief's will be one of a kind, only for Chief's and with some songs that will only ever be performed during these shows," stated Church in a press statement, as shared by The Tennessean. "It's the most unique show I'll probably ever do, and I'm excited to enjoy this chapter of what Chief's will be."

Tickets for Church's residency are currently available to Premium Church Choir fan club members, via a sign-up system. Presale ticketing for Premium Church Choir Members with presale codes will commence Wednesday, March 20th at 10am CST. General public ticketing will commence on Friday, March 22nd at 10 am CST. That system is available via Church's website.

Notably, "To Beat The Devil" tickets are non-transferable and will be available to be picked up at the venue box office on the evening of the show, before entering. Name changes on ticket orders are not permitted, and all seats are reserved. Ticket pricing will range from $99 to $499, with no additional ticketing fees. A portion of proceeds from every ticket benefits Chief Cares, Church's non-profit organization.

Fans should also know that Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Presale signups do not guarantee that all premium Church Choir members will be granted access to the sale. Furthermore, being selected from the sign-ups and given access to the sale also does not guarantee tickets. Those who do score tickets, however, will be able to enjoy some mixed drinks about their feelings while they watch Church belt out some of his biggest hits.