Florida Georgia Line Going on Hiatus

Florida Georgia Line is going on hiatus. The country superstar duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley confirmed in an interview with PEOPLE during the opening of their new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, Feb. 6 that they are “taking a break” from recording music together. The band, who said they are not breaking up, will continue to perform together for the remaining 12 shows in Florida Georgia Line’s ongoing I Love My Country Tour.

In confirming the news, the band assured fans that this is not necessarily the end of the music duo, with Hubbard telling PEOPLE, “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up.” Kelley added that they are “not going our separate ways,” but are rather choosing to take “a break from recording our music.” Kelley explained that they are “being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.”

The duo confirmed that Florida Georgia Line’s hiatus is not immediate, as they still have several stops left on their I Love My Country Tour, which Hubbard said they are “sort of using these last 12 shows as a time to celebrate FGL, celebrate the fans, celebrate each other, and then support each other on the next chapter of our musical and creative journey, which is gonna be individually for a while. So we’re excited.”

The news comes months after speculation first sparked that Florida Georgia Line was headed toward a break. In September 2021, guitarist Dan Weller and keyboard player Aaron Farmer posted tributes of their time with the band, with Farmer writing in part, “It’s been a fun ride, but all things come to an end…this may not have been the intended ending, but I can wholeheartedly say I’m genuinely grateful for the friends and many memories I’ve made along the way, and I hope we cross paths again!” According to Taste of Country, it was around this same time that Hubbard and Kelley updated their Instagram profiles to no longer identify themselves as members of Florida Georgia Line.

Hubbard and Kelley founded Florida Georgia Line back in 2010, the duo releasing their first single, “Cruise,” just two years later. That single was an instant hit, breaking two major sales records and launching the band into stardom. They went on to release five albums and charted 26 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Reflecting on their careers together and the future, Hubbard told PEOPLE, “What we’ve built together allows us to have the foundation to do different things and to be able to create whatever we want to do. But that brotherhood – that’ll always be there.”