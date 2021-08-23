Florida Georgia Line Cancels I Love My Country Tour 2021 Due to COVID-19

✖

Florida Georgia Line has canceled their upcoming I Love My Country Tour 2021 due to COVID-19, duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley announced on Friday. The trek was scheduled to begin in Atlanta on Sept. 24 and run through Nov. 20 with support from Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin.

"There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together," Hubbard said in a statement. "We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right."

"Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us," Kelley said. "To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon."

The duo also posted a performance photo on Instagram and added, "While we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. We’re so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe." Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at time of purchase for all current ticket holders, and no action is required to obtain a refund.

Hubbard and Kelley were recently able to hit the stage together for their Together: Feeding Nashville show, a benefit concert raising money for Feeding Nashville, which was started in April 2020 by Hubbard's wife, Hayley Hubbard, and Taylin Lewan, wife of Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan. The show raised over $450,000 in funds to combat food insecurity in Music City and featured a number of guest artists including Lily Rose, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Chase Rice, Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd, Nelly, Breland and Blanco Brown.