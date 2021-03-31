Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley Signs New Deal for Upcoming Solo Music

✖

Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley has officially struck a deal to release his upcoming solo music, announcing a label partnership with Warner Music Nashville, which will represent Kelley’s solo music venture, Nashville South Records, Inc. Kelley is represented by Full Stop Management (Irving Azoff, Jeffrey Azoff) in partnership with WHY&HOW (Bruce Kalmick, Eddie Kloesel).

Amid the announcement, the singer rebranded himself on social media, wiping his Instagram clean save for one video of the 35-year-old in what appears to be an upcoming music video. The teaser features clips of Kelley walking on the beach and playing a guitar, as well as shots of his wife, Brittney. "There’s a new kind of cowboy in town... who’s ready to ride this wave?" his caption read. His bio now identifies the Florida native as a "Beach Cowboy," a moniker echoed in his official statement addressing Warner's partnership.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for everyone who has helped me on my journey to get here. I’m humbled to team up with Warner Music Nashville to take the music I’ve been dreamin’ and schemin’ up to the next level," Kelley said. "This is just the beginning of a whole new adventure. My vision for what’s next is a vibe and state of mind – get ready to ride the wave with ya Beach Cowboy, y’all!"

"We are honored that Brian Kelley chose WMN as home to his solo endeavors," added Warner Music Nashville EVP A&R Cris Lacy. "I’ve been an FGL believer from day one, and BK’s clear vision for himself and his upcoming project is a testament to his heart, soul, and talent. His new music is the perfect antidote to 2020, and what an incredible way to start 2021!"

Billboard reports that Kelley will release new music this spring and follow a full album this year. Brittney seemingly teased her husband's song "Beach Cowboy" on her Instagram Story, playing a clip of the song over a video she filmed on a boat with Kelley, who sang along with the music at one point. Like FGL's hits, the song is pop-country, but with more of a laid-back, reggae-tinged feel than the duo's work that's in line with Kelley's new "Beach Cowboy" moniker.