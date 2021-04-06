Florida Georgia Line Earns 18th No. 1 With 'Long Live'

✖

Florida Georgia Line has ascended to the top of the charts once again, earning their 18th No. 1 with "Long Live." The slow-rolling ode to nights with friends topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck/Mediabase Country Airplay charts this week.

"Having our fans and Country radio support us all of these years has been nothing short of a blessing," duo members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley said in a statement. "We couldn’t imagine a better song to mark our 18th! Here’s to all of the good times and to many more ‘Long Live’ nights!" On his Instagram Story, Hubbard wrote, "Still hard to believe we got 18 of these. THANK YOU fans [and] country radio." Hubbard and Kelley co-wrote "Long Live" with Corey Crowder, David Garcia, and Josh Miller, and the song appears on FGL's latest album, Life Rolls On.

Both members of Florida Georgia Line are currently focusing on solo projects — Hubbard on songwriting and Kelley on the release of his upcoming solo music. It was recently announced that Kelley signed a label partnership with Warner Music Nashville, which will represent his Nashville South Records, Inc. The Florida native is preparing to share new music this spring with a full album to follow.

In a January Zoom message to fans sharing their plans for 2021, Hubbard and Kelley hinted at pursuing solo projects but assured fans that Florida Georgia Line was not breaking up. Hubbard shared that he and Kelley are "really really excited" about each others' individual projects.

"Both of us, on both sides, getting to support each other through that," he said, later adding, "We’re gonna still do stuff together. We’re gonna obviously be on tour and we’re going to be singing all of the hits you guys love and trying to create more. But in the meantime, it’s a beautiful time to be in a place, like BK said, to be able to venture out and to have a voice of our own and have individuality a little bit."

Kelley revealed that he and Hubbard had previously discussed such a detour "but the timing wasn't right." "This year has been crazy wild, and I think there’s nothing more important for both of us, and everybody listening, to honor your life’s calling, honor your creativity when the timing’s right," he said.