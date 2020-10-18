✖

It has been a few months since the tragic passing of Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough. The young musician and grandson of Elvis Presley committed suicide in July during a party celebrating girlfriend Diana Pinto's birthday. Details of his autopsy have recently been released, showing Keough had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death. Pinto allegedly picked the lock on the bathroom door, discovering the body, with authorities later declaring him dead at the scene. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to The Sun, the autopsy report also indicated that Keough had "a history of depression" and have a prior suicide attempt "between five and six months earlier." The musician had even gone to rehab at least three times but only completed one of the stints fully. Keough was laid to rest alongside his grandfather in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, confirmed in a statement released by representatives at the iconic home.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," the statement read.

The 27-year-old's death came as a shock to his family, devastating his mother and sister, actress Riley Keough. The latter shared many photographs and a loving statement on social media for her brother, starting it saying, "mornings are the hardest."

"I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Keough wrote in her post. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Keough spent most of his life attempting to stay out of the shadow of his famous grandfather and other family members. His struggles with drugs and alcohol reportedly stemmed from the "pressure" of his family legacy. Friends of the late young musician focused more on his good nature and fun times after his passing.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.