✖

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley, died of suicide by intraoral shotgun wound at the age of 27 on Sunday in Calabasas, California, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday. TMZ first reported that Keough had died of suicide Sunday, but the cause of death had yet to be confirmed.

"Lisa Marie is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley," Presley's rep told ET after Keough's death. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life." Keough is the son of Presley and her first husband, musician Danny Keough, who were married from 1988 to 1994. The couple also share a daughter, actress Riley Keough, 31, and Presley is also mom to 11-year-old twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Unlike his famous family members, Keough kept out of the spotlight during his short life, although Elvis fans regularly gushed over how much the late rock icon's grandson looked just like him. Even Keough's mother agreed in a 2012 interview with CMT. "He does [look so much like Elvis]!" she gushed at the time. "[Benjamin] was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage! Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him."

Presley continued at the time that she felt Elvis' "spirit lives in his grandchildren," which she described as "just him." She continued, "They’ve all got a little bit of him in them. They all have their own little traits, and I can just sense it, you know?" The musician and her only son had an especially close bond, with the two celebrating Mother's Day in 2009 by getting matching tattoos. In 2012, Lisa Marie explained to a fan on Twitter that the matching artwork was a "Celtic eternity knot" which she said represented their "eternal love and connection."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.