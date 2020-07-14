Benjamin Keough: Neighbor Heard Partying, Woman Screaming 'Don't Do It' Hours Before Lisa Marie Presley's Son's Death

✖

A woman was reportedly heard screaming "Don't do it" at the Calabasas, California mansion where Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's son and the late Elvis Presley's grandson, died Sunday. The 27-year-old Krough reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A neighbor told The Daily Mail they heard a party at the property going into the early morning hours Sunday and heard the woman's scream at about 3:30 a.m. but did not hear a gunshot.

Another neighbor who lives on the same street told the Daily Mail that Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies were at the home at around 6 a.m. Sunday. The neighbor said police were interviewing a "distraught" woman. "I could hear somebody speaking really loud in the backyard. I looked outside and I saw what appeared to be his girlfriend outside talking to police, and she was pretty hysterical," the neighbor, who wished not to be named, told the Mail. They said they overheard the woman saying she could not believe what happened, "The family's going to hate me" and "They're going to blame me." The neighbor added, "I think she was feeling guilty for it happening... but I don't want to speculate (as to) what caused it."

The neighbor believes the woman was Keough's girlfriend, as the woman was seen "coming and going" from the home on a regular basis. However, the Daily Mail could not verify that. The resident also said Presley was not at the home and they had not seen her "for several weeks." Other neighbors said they spotted Presley family members at the home late Sunday.

Alexander Freiberg, 67, lives across the street from the home and said the community is "shocked" by Keough's death. "What happened is a tragedy and it took everybody by surprise," Freiberg told the Daily Mail. "Everybody is shocked, may his soul rest in peace." Another neighbor described the Presley family as "very private," nothing that they do not even wave at neighbors. "Not that they're rude, they just don't want anybody to know who they are," they said.

After news broke of Keough's death, Presley's representative confirmed the sad news in a brief statement. "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," the statement reads. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.