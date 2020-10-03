Benjamin Keough Buried Alongside Grandfather Elvis Presley at Graceland 3 Months After His Death

✖

Three months after Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died in July, the 27-year-old was buried in the Meditation Garden at his grandfather Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, Graceland announced on Thursday.

"Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," a message on Graceland's Facebook page read.

The Daily Memphian reports that Keough is the first person to be buried at Graceland since 1980, when Elvis' grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley, died. Keough, the son of Lisa Marie and ex-husband Danny Keough, died by suicide on July 12 at age 27. After his death, Lisa Marie's rep Roger Widynowski told PEOPLE that she was "beyond devastated" by her son's death.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Keough's sister Riley Keough mourned her brother on social media in a post after his death. "Mornings are the hardest," she captioned a July 18 Instagram slideshow of photos of herself and Benjamin. "I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me."

"You. There are no words for you," she continued. "Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."

Along with Riley, Benjamin was also an older stepbrother to 11-year-old twin sisters Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, who Lisa Marie shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Benjamin's friend Brandon Howard told PEOPLE that being a member of such a famous family was difficult for Benjamin and that he sometimes "struggled with depression."

"That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," Howard said. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it. You never know ... It's so random."