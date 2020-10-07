Carrie Underwood: Where to Buy the Country Star's 'First Day of Summer' Geo Island Bikini

✖

When it comes to Carrie Underwood, the country singer has a style all her own — this time with the fan-favorite bikini photo from her CALIA by Carrie collection, initially marking the first day of summer this past June! Sporting a stunning, two-piece, black-and-white Island Geo print from her athleisure line, fans can now own a piece of the "Southside" singer's summery look with that same exact bikini top, which currently retails for $35.97 and two similarly patterned bikini bottoms, a black-and-white ruched bottoms ($31.99) and weave boy short swim bottoms ($35) — all available now Dick's Sporting Goods.

The image, which has more than 412,000 likes as of its June 20 debut, garnered many compliments from her followers, with the majority of them wanting to find out where and how they can buy the two-piece swimsuit. While the exact high-rise Island Geo printed bottoms are not available at Dick's, they are available at her official CALIA website for $35, as well. However, the two Island Geo prints at Dick's Sporting Goods are fun, complementary pieces to the popular bikini top from her very own line. The Women's Weave Boy Short bottoms for $35 are mid-rise, standard boy short swim bottoms with moderate coverage and fully lined. Whereas, the Women's Ruched Bottoms for $31.99, let fans of the country star work their tan lines with the low-rise, moderate coverage, featuring a standard fit for that fun and carefree look at the beach.

While the two-piece bikini and its star bikini top is perfect for the holiday season in the warmer climates and those sweet beach parties, it is also a look that can be complemented with the Women's Zip Long Sleeve Rashguard in the Geo Island print, which retails for $39.97 at Dick's Sporting Goods as of this writing. Helping you prepare for all your swim and surf needs, the lightweight, standard-fit rashguard features a zippered crew neckline, adjustable ruching detail at sides for the perfect fit and long sleeves for full coverage. Best of all, it's UV protected for all-day coverage from the sun.

For those who want to mix the look up too, the black-and-white Geo Island bikini top can be paired up with the CALIA by Carrie Underwood Women's Anywhere Bermuda Shorts, which retail for $21.97. The light, casual shorts feature moisture-wicking fabric for a comfortable fit that moves with you all day and a waistband with a drawcord, adjusting to sit just right on your hips. Best of all, the shorts feature pockets — who doesn't love a good pocket when out and about? Lastly, to keep within the realm of shorts, the Geo Island bikini top would also pair perfectly with a classic pair of black shorts care of CALIA by Carrie Underwood. The Women's Swim Board Shorts, which retail for $40 from Dick's Sporting Goods are full-coverage mid-rise shorts with an adjustable drawcord and a zipper and snap closure.

The comments section from Underwood's June post saw some fans who already purchased the entire get-up, including one user who wrote, "My daughter and I just got this bathing suit today! I'm loving the fact that she wants to twin with me." Another shared how she just went out and ordered the suit immediately. "[Oh my god] I just bought this suit. I know I won't look like her wearing it, but I love it!" she wrote.

The American Idol winner, who also put out a heartfelt Father's Day post on Instagram, has found tremendous success in her clothing line. She began the company to make it easier for her and other women to "work in working out — no matter what." Her company strives to design each piece so that fashion is never sacrificed when it comes to the functionality of a piece. In an interview with Parade, Underwood, who also serves as the lead designer, said the goal of her clothing line is to make things that are "super versatile and going with the flow."

Outside of her business life, Underwood has been keeping busy amid life in quarantine with her husband Mike Fisher and two sons. While appearing on The Talk as part of a special four-episode series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country, Underwood discussed her oldest son, Isaiah, has graciously welcomed faith into his life, sharing a story of how everyone has to be at the dinner table sitting before giving a prayer. She credits that to having an open dialogue with her son and God and that it's become a "normal part" of their lives.

