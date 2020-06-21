Carrie Underwood's Fans Are Loving Her 'First Day of Summer' Bikini Selfie
Carrie Underwood brought the glam to Instagram in honor of the first day of summer. On Saturday, Underwood posted a photo of herself donning a bikini from her CALIA by Carrie line. Naturally, her post prompted many of her fans to weigh in, and they sent the country singer nothing but love in the process.
Underwood posted for a selfie on Instagram to mark the first day of summer, which fell on Saturday. She donned a black and white CALIA by Carrie bikini in the snap, which appears to have been taken from her from inside her grand-looking closet. In her caption, she acknowledged the occasion and brought the attention to her swimsuit, telling her fans, "Loving this swim combo!" She also tagged her swimwear line with CALIA and added the hashtag "#ChooseYou." While fans commented on the "Before He Cheats" singer's summer-ready look, they also took to the comments section of the post to point out how cool it is that her washer and dryer appear to be located in her closet, which were visible behind her.
Of course, fans didn't just comment about the state of Underwood's household appliances. They also commented on the Instagram post to tell the singer just how much they adore her bikini-adorned look.
Some fans were especially fond of the fact that the bikini that Underwood sported included a high-waisted bottom. One fan wrote, "Loooove the high waisted bottoms! Thank you for making these swimsuits!"
"You look great in anything," another Instagram user commented, which Underwood's other fans can definitely agree with. "Glad to see posts of you in swim suits. Look at those abs. Rock it."
Underwood's followers are well aware that the singer is fond of a good workout — she's even released her own book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong With the Fit52 Life and an accompanying fitness app to go along with it. Clearly, as one fan even pointed out, all of her working out is paying off. They wrote, "Super cute! Also, I see those abs! Your hard work pays off for sure!"
It's abundantly clear that Underwood's fans loved her latest selfie, as one even commented on the photo with, "Cute suit and you look amazing! Great job on your healthy lifestyle!"
Another fan kept things simple with their comment, writing, "All I can say is wow!"
Underwood, of course, looked stunning in her latest swimsuit look. But, one fan wrote that the singer isn't just beautiful on the outside, but she's also a total gem on the inside, as well. They wrote, "the most beautiful woman in the entire WORLD, inside and out!!!!!!"
One fan's comment on Underwood's post came alongside an incredibly kind message about having fun and staying safe this summer. The user wrote, "You look great as always girl! So jealous ! I hope u have a great summer and with your georgous family!"