Carrie Underwood's Fans Are Loving Her 'First Day of Summer' Bikini Selfie

Carrie Underwood brought the glam to Instagram in honor of the first day of summer. On Saturday, Underwood posted a photo of herself donning a bikini from her CALIA by Carrie line. Naturally, her post prompted many of her fans to weigh in, and they sent the country singer nothing but love in the process.

Underwood posted for a selfie on Instagram to mark the first day of summer, which fell on Saturday. She donned a black and white CALIA by Carrie bikini in the snap, which appears to have been taken from her from inside her grand-looking closet. In her caption, she acknowledged the occasion and brought the attention to her swimsuit, telling her fans, "Loving this swim combo!" She also tagged her swimwear line with CALIA and added the hashtag "#ChooseYou." While fans commented on the "Before He Cheats" singer's summer-ready look, they also took to the comments section of the post to point out how cool it is that her washer and dryer appear to be located in her closet, which were visible behind her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 20, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Of course, fans didn't just comment about the state of Underwood's household appliances. They also commented on the Instagram post to tell the singer just how much they adore her bikini-adorned look.