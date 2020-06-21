✖

Carrie Underwood shared a new bikini photo on Instagram to mark the official first day of summer Saturday. The American Idol winner modeled a striking black and white striped outfit designed for her own CALIA line. Earlier this week, the Country Music Association announced plans to feature one of Underwood's past CMA Awards performances in a new special to air early next month.

Underwood's new mirror selfie shows her standing in a massive closet. "First day of summer! Loving this swim combo!" she wrote, adding the hashtag "Choose You." She also tagged the official CALIA Instagram account. The photo earned unanimous praise from Underwood's fans and famous followers. Many of them also pointed out how she has her washer and dryer installed inside the closet. The appliances are visible behind her.

"Love the [suit] but the real winner in this photo is her washer and dryer in her closet," one person wrote. Another fan chimed in, "Honestly the first thing I saw in this picture was a washer and dryer in your closet? That is kinda genius if you think about it!" Another pointed out that the foot of Underwood's 5-year-old son Isaiah was visible just under her elbow.

Underwood has been giving fans surprising access to her life during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to frequent updates on her Fit52 fitness program, she and husband Mike Fisher starred in a four-part I Am Second series called Mike and Carrie: God & Country, which centers on their faith and relationship. In one emotional episode, Underwood opened up about her three miscarriages between Isaiah and Jacob's birth. She said she had an honest talk with God and felt a "little angry." "Of course, you feel guilty for being mad at your creator," she said. "And I told him I needed something. I needed, we needed to have a baby or not ever. I couldn't keep going down that road anymore." Thankfully, Underwood and Fisher welcomed Jacob in January 2019.

Underwood will next be seen on television in CMA Best of the Fest, a three-hour special bringing together some of the best performances from CMA Fest, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show will feature a new performance from Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker, with Bryan also hosting the event. Bobby Bones, Jim Gaffigan, Kirk Herbstreit, Peyton Manning, Lionel Richie, Rob Riggle, Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and Rita Wilson have signed on to make special appearances. The show airs on Thursday, July 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.