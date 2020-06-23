Carrie Underwood Sends Love to Dad Stephen and Husband Mike Fisher on Father's Day

✖

Carrie Underwood posted a heartfelt tribute to the fathers in her life on Father's Day Sunday. She shared a collage of photos with her father, Stephen Underwood, and husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, who is seen playing with their two children. Fisher and Underwood married in 2010 and are parents to Jacob, 1, and Isiah, 5.

Underwood said she is "blessed" to have two fathers in her life, and shared messages to each of them. In her message to Stephen, she thanked him for always supporting her and thinking she is fearless "even when I'm at my weakest." She continued, "You always see the best in me when I can't. I want you to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jun 21, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT

Underwood then thanked Fisher for "loving on all of us so well." She noted how Jacob and Isiah "want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father's love should look like. We love you!" Underwood added a trio of heart emojis and the hashtag "Happy Father's Day." Underwood previously shared the picture of Fisher holding their sons up in the air on April 16. The pictures had Underwood's fans buzzing in the comments. "Aw so sweet I love you guys so much," one person wrote. Another chimed in, "Happy Father’s Day to both Mike and your dad!"

This was not Underwood's only Instagram post of the weekend. On Saturday, she shared another bikini selfie, this time taken inside her massive walk-in closet. The closet is so big that fans noticed she has both a washer and dryer inside. Eagle-eyed fans could also spot one of her sons' feet barely visible under Underwood's elbow.

The "Cry Pretty" singer rarely shares pictures of her parents. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in April 2018 and played an important part in her early career. They were completely supportive of her efforts on American Idol. Underwood's mother drover her from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma to St. Louis, where she tried out for American Idol Season 4. Underwood wound up winning the season and has gone on to become one of the most successful Idol winners.

"It was amazing the night that [Carrie] won, absolutely amazing and you know, then it was kind of like now what," Carole recalled in a 2018 KTUL interview. "Now what do we do, but it was a well-oiled machine by that time. They had everything laid in place to say this is what you gotta do next and this is what you gotta do next."