Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Not Dating Channing Tatum as Rumors Swirl Amid Her Divorce

✖

Rumors that Zoë Kravitz has already moved on from husband Karl Glusman with actor Channing Tatum after filing for divorce last month are simply not true, a source told PEOPLE Monday after news broke of the Big Little Lies actress' split over the weekend.

Despite the current speculation that Kravitz and the Magic Mike actor have formed a romance, the insider revealed their relationship is a professional one. "They're working together on an upcoming project and it's not true that they're dating," they shared. It won't be the first time Kravitz and Tatum have collaborated for a project, working together on The Lego Batman Movie in 2017, in which Tatum voiced Clark Kent and Kravitz Cat Woman. The actress will also play Cat Woman in the upcoming Robert Pattinson Batman film.

Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE this weekend and confirmed by the High Fidelity actress' rep. The Independent reports that Kravitz had shared a quote seemingly referencing her divorce on her Instagram Story Saturday alongside a meme of someone dumping trash into a dumpster labeled "people places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."

Kravitz and Glusman married in June 2019 at the Paris home of the bride's father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, and celebrated their one-year anniversary over the summer on Instagram with loving posts. As of now, both Kravitz and Glusman have deleted all photos of each other of their Instgram profiles, but currently continue to follow one another.

Neither party has addressed the reason for their split, with The Batman star telling Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast in May 2020 that Glusman was "the one." When asked how she knew she was ready to get married, Kravitz responded, "I feel I’ve known him my entire life. He’s just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met."

As for Tatum, he appears to be single at the moment, having reportedly split again from singer Jessie J in October after the two dated on and off since they were first linked in October 2018. In April 2018, the 21 Jump Street actor split from wife Jenna Dewan, who announced in February 2020 that she was engaged to actor Steve Kazee. Dewan and Tatum share daughter Everly, 7, and Dewan welcomed son Callum with Kazee in March of last year.