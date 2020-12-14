Jenna Dewan Shares Sweet Photo of 9-Month-Old Son Callum's Baby Teeth Growing In

✖

Jenna Dewan's 9-month-old son Callum has reached a major milestone. On Sunday, the Flirty Dancing host took to her Instagram Story to show off her son’s adorable smile, which is now sporting baby teeth on the bottom. Dewan shared the picture, which was screengrabbed by PEOPLE, along with the caption "I can't," with a series of emojis.

Little Callum Michael Rebel is the actress' first child with fiancé Steve Kazee. Dewan is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. She and Kazee began dating in 2018 following her split from Tatum, the happy couple welcoming their smiling little boy on March 6. Dewan confirmed the birth just days later, sharing a heartwarming photo of herself holding her newborn and writing, "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond,"

Dewan welcomed Callum just ahead of nationwide lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to PEOPLE in August about giving birth just "a week before the world was crazy," the mom of two said it was "funny because having a baby is its own form of a quarantine in a sense. There's just a real grounding and hominess that happens after a baby anyway, but not being able to have family members and friends come visit was tough." Dewan added that "just seeing what’s happening in the world was the biggest challenge for me after having him,” though she acknowledged the isolation had “been an incredible family bonding time for all of us."

Dewan also said she "had to remember that I needed to look after myself too, during this whole process." Dewan told the outlet she began "trying to find time for centering and balance with meditation," which she said had "been hugely important after" as it helped her "kind of come back into yourself and take some me time."

Dewan is not the only one to open up about welcoming Callum amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In May, Kazee also reflected on welcoming a child during this hard time, calling Callum "the brightest light in this darkest hour." In a social media post, the Broadway star quipped he "wish I'd done this ten years ago." Kazee added that his son gives him "hope. You give me love. You give me everything.I will never stop trying to give you all that and more in return." He shared the post to mark Callum turning 2-months-old.