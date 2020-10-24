Channing Tatum and Jessie J Break up Again

✖

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have, once again, called it quits. According to E! News, Jessie recently took to Instagram and noted that she's currently living the "single" life. The pair were last linked together in April 2020. Although, over the past several months, there have been rumors that they parted ways.

The "Bang Bang" singer posted a video of herself twerking on Instagram on Wednesday. She captioned the video with, in part, "Single life in a pandemic is [crystal ball emoji]." Jessie's post confirms that she and Tatum are no longer an item. A source told E! News that Jessie and Tatum split "months ago." The singer and actor's relationship has been on-again, off-again since they were first linked together in October 2018. As previously stated, they were linked together in April, around the time of Tatum's 40th birthday. At the time, Jessie wrote on Instagram, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met." That same month, the two were spotted riding around on a motorcycle together, essentially confirming that they were an item once more.

However, it seems as though their reunion was short-lived, as Jessie herself confirmed that she is single at the moment. While the pair reportedly reunited sometime in April, early that month it was reported that the couple called it quits after reuniting earlier in the year. "It was an amicable breakup," a source told E! News about the split. "They had tried to make it work but realized they were better off as friends." Tatum and Jessie were reportedly giving their relationship another try in early 2020. In January, nearly two months after they split after a year of dating, they rekindled their romance. The two even made their relationship Instagram official as Tatum posted a photo of himself and Jessie sharing a sweet moment as they donned inflatable unicorn hats.

Tatum and Jessie originally split at the end of 2019 after about a year of dating. A source told Us Weekly in December that the pair had split "about a month ago." But, it seemed as though their break-up was an amicable one. The insider added at the time, "They are still really close and still good friends."