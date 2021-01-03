Zoe Kravitz Files for Divorce From Husband Karl Glusman After 18 Months Together

✖

Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce from her husband, Karl Glusman, late last month. Kravitz and Glusman, both 32, were married for 18 months after they started dating in October 2016. The former couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on June 29.

Court records obtained by PEOPLE Saturday show Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman on Dec. 23. Kravitz's rep confirmed the split to the magazine. The couple reportedly married legally in May but held a traditional ceremony at the Paris home owned by Kravitz's father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, a month later. Kravitz shared a black and white photo from the wedding on Instagram to mark their first anniversary. "One year," she simply wrote.

Glusman, who is also an actor, shared a tribute on his Instagram page as well. "One year... Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything," he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die," he wrote. "Now let's go save the world."

Kravitz kept her relationship with Glusman out of the spotlight, but she broke the news of the engagement in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone. "Oh yeah, I'm engaged," she said, later adding, “I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private." The two met at a bar with mutual friends and Glusman had a crush on her before they met.

"I can be my weirdest self around him," Kravitz told Rolling Stone. "It's so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel." She said the engagement was a surprise. Glusman hoped to propose in Paris, but a job got in the way, so he created a romantic atmosphere in their living room. "He nailed it,” Kravitz said. "I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

Kravitz is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet. She starred as Leta Lestrange in the Fantastic Beasts movies and plays Catwoman in the upcoming The Batman. She also played Bonnie Carlson in both seasons of HBO's Big Little Lies, earning a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination as part of the show's cast.