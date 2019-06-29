‘Big Little Lies’ Star Zoe Kravitz Marries Karl Glusman in Ceremony at Father Lenny Kravitz’s Paris Home

Congratulations are in order for Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz.

Guests were spotted arriving at dad Lenny Kravitz‘s Paris home on Saturday, according to PEOPLE. The three-story mansion boasts eight bedrooms, and massive side and back gardens. Guests were there to see Karl Glusman and Kravitz tie the knot.

Attendees included Kravitz’s father, mom Lisa Bonet, and Bonet’s husband Jason Momoa. Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance. Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson were there, too, according to PEOPLE.

The wedding came just one day after the couple’s rehearsal dinner, which was “a tremendously joyous party,” Restaurant Laperouse co-owner Gregory Lentz told PEOPLE.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well…was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.,” he continued.

Kravitz revealed her engagement in 2018, during an interview with Rolling Stone. She did so casually, saying, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” Kravitz continued, after the reporter saw her ring.

Glusman and Kravitz met at a bar two years ago in October 2016, Rolling Stone reported. Speaking about their meeting in British Vogue, Kravitz said she was elated that it didn’t happen “on an app.”

“I love that it wasn’t on app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she said at the time. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something — then he turned around and started talking to the blond girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

He planned to propose in Paris but decided to do it earlier. He popped the question in their living room after work schedules complicated his plans.

“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said at the time. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

This marriage is the first for both Kravitz and Glusman. The pair were legally married back in May, according to Us Weekly.