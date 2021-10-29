Zayn Malik’s Relationship With Yolanda Hadid Reportedly ‘Fraught With Tension’ Amid Accusations

While the tension may have recently boiled over between singer Zayn Malik and his ex-partner Gigi Hadid‘s mother, Yolanda Hadid, apparently there have been issues between the two of them for a while. Us Weekly reports that they’ve “always had issues with each other” even before the alleged altercation. “Their relationship was fraught with tension,” the source said. “Zayn and Yolanda have the biggest issues with one another.”

However, the insider made sure to note that there were no doubts that Malik was a great father to Khai, his 1-year-old daughter with Gigi. “Zayn’s relationship with his daughter is great,” the source explained. “The family knows he is a good father.”

Malik is facing four criminal charges of harassment after allegedly grabbing ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid and shoving her “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain,” according to a police report. The 28-year-old singer “adamantly” denied anything physical happened between him and Yolanda, 57, and he reportedly pleaded no contest to the charges on Wednesday.

Police were called to his and Gigi’s Pennsylvania home on Sept. 29, where Malik called Yolanda a “f—ing Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [my] f—ing daughter,” according to the police report. He reportedly yelled at her, “the f—ing sperm that came out of [my] f—ing c—” and engaged in “continuous cursing.”

Of the four harassment charges, one involves Gigi. The supermodel was out of town during the alleged incident between Malik and Yolanda but may have been on the phone with one of them at one point. The former One Direction member is accused of screaming “strap on some f-ing balls and defend your partner against your f—ing mother in my house.” Security guard John McMahon reportedly tried to fight Malik, to which Malik yelled, “Get the f— out of my f—ing house, copper.” One of the three other harassment charges stems from that altercation.

Following Malik’s plea of no contest, he was fined and is on probation for one year. He must complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program. If he meets all conditions and has no other violations, a judge may terminate his probation at the six-month point. Malik has also been ordered to avoid contact with Yolanda and McMahon.

Malik addressed the situation in a statement Thursday night. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he said. “In an effort to protect that space for [my daughter] I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Malik continued. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing and for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” A representative for Gigi told PEOPLE, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”