Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Message Amid Gigi, Yolanda Drama With Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid appeared to show support for her family in a cryptic Instagram Stories post Thursday amid the drama involving her sister Gigi Hadid, her mother Yolanda Hadid, and Gigi’s ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik. On Thursday, TMZ reported Yolanda was preparing to file a police report against Malik for allegedly striking her last week. Although Malik denied that allegation, he admitted there was a recent situation with Yolanda, which he is now facing criminal charges over.

Amid the family drama, Bella, 25, posted a quote on Instagram that could be interpreted as a show of support for her family, reports PEOPLE. “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself,” the quote reads. The quote is accompanied by an illustration of a nude woman on a beach, with her face looking out to the sun. The illustration and quote were posted on the Instagram page @mystics_truth.

Early Thursday, sources told TMZ that Yolanda, 57, was considering filing a police report after Malik, 28, allegedly struck her “at some point last week.” Malik “adamantly” denied hitting Gigi’s mother in a statement to TMZ. However, Malik issued another statement on Twitter, in which he revealed there was an incident with a “family member of my partner’s” a few weeks ago. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Malik wrote. On Thursday evening, a Hadid family friend told PEOPLE that Malik and Gigi, 26, are no longer a couple. They are parents to daughter Khai, 1.

The details of the argument with a family member Malik mentioned in his statement served Friday. Malik reportedly pleaded no contest to four criminal charges of harassment for an alleged incident with Yolanda at the Pennsylvania home he shared with Gigi on Sept. 29. Malik allegedly called Yolonda a “f—ing Dutch slut” and told her to “step away from [my] f—ing daughter.” Malik allegedly grabbed Yolanda and shoved her into a dresser, according to the police report.

At the time of the alleged incident, Gigi was out of town, but she may have been on the phone with either her mother or Malik. The singer allegedly screamed “strap on some f—ing balls and defend your partner against your f-ing mother in my house.” One of the harassment charges stems from an altercation Malik had with a security guard.

Malik was fined as part of the incident and is on probation for one year. He also has to attend anger management classes and a domestic violence program. A judge can terminate his probation after six months if he completes the other conditions. Malik was also ordered to stay away from Yolanda and McMahon. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s representative told PEOPLE.