Zayn Malik Responds to Reports He Allegedly ‘Struck’ Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda

Singer Zayn Malik “adamantly” denies striking Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid after reports surfaced Thursday that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was “Seriously considering” filing charges against Malik. The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer and Hadid are parents to 1-year-old daughter Khai and have kept their private life out of the spotlight. Malik, 28, is hoping to do the same in this situation, calling this a “private matter” in a Twitter statement.

Earlier Thursday, sources told TMZ Yoldana, 57, was “seriously considering” filing a police report over an alleged incident. The reason for the alleged assault are unknown, but sources told TMZ Yolanda “stands by her account” and claims the former One Direction singer “struk” her. Although Yolanda was thinking about filing a police report, TMZ reported she still has not done so. She was seen in New York City on Thursday morning.

A short time after TMZ published its report, Malik shared two statements. First, he posted a long statement on Twitter, in which he wrote he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my pater was away several weeks ago” in order to protect his family’s privacy. “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press,” Malik wrote. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Although Malik confirmed there was an argument of some kind with Yolanda, he denied striking her in a separate statement to TMZ. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” the singer said.

Hadid, 26, and Malik have been in a relationship since late 2015. They welcomed their daughter in September 2020. The couple have famously kept their daughter out of the public eye. It was not until January that Hadid revealed Khai’s name. She added “Khai’s mom” to her bio on Instagram. Khai made an appearance on Hadid’s Instagram page on Oct. 9 when Hadid celebrated younger sister Bella Hadid’s birthday. The post included a picture of Khai and her aunt, both with their backs to the camera.



