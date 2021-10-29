Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Break up After 2 Years Together Amid Alleged Incident With Her Mother

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik broke up after two years together. The news comes hours after TMZ reported Hadid’s mother, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, was considering filing a police report after Malik allegedly struck her. Malik responded to the report by denying he hit the grandmother of his 1-year-old daughter with Hadid, but he wrote about an incident in which he had an argument with a “family member” of Hadid’s in another statement.

“They are not together right now. They are both good parents though,” a Hadid family friend told PEOPLE Thursday night. “They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild.” A rep for Hadid, 26, offered a brief statement, only saying, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.”

Earlier Thursday, TMZ reported that Yolanda, 57, was “seriously considering” filing a police report because Malik, 28, allegedly hit her. The reasons for the alleged assault were not reported, but sources told TMZ Yolanda “stands by her account.” A short time after TMZ published its report, Malik posted a long statement on Twitter, writing that he “agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my pater was away several weeks ago” in order to protect their privacy. Sources later told PEOPLE the “family member” Malik referenced was Yolanda.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press,” Malik continued in his Twitter statement. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Malik also sent a statement to TMZ, denying he ever hit Yolanda. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Malik told the website.

Hadid and Malik’s relationship dates back to November 2015, when they were first seen together at an American Music Awards afterparty. A few months later, Hadid appeared in Malik’s “PillowTalk” music video. The two first broke up in March 2018. After some rumors that they were back together surfaced, Hadid briefly dated The Bachelorette . Hadid and Malik reunited in January 2020 and welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020.