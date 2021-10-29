Gigi Hadid Breaks Her Silence After Report That Zayn Malik Struck Her Mom Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid is asking for privacy as her family makes headlines for an alleged altercation between mom Yolanda Hadid and the father of her 1-year-old daughter Khai, Zayn Malik. Hadid accused the former One Direction member of striking her, TMZ reported Thursday, but Malik “adamantly” denies the accusation.

The supermodel’s rep told PEOPLE shortly after the news broke, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time.” An insider soon told the magazine that Hadid and Malik had broken up but were focused on co-parenting their daughter at this time.

Thursday, Malik said in a statement to TMZ following reports that Yolanda planned to file a police report against him for striking her that he “adamantly” denied the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s “false allegations.” He said: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik continued in a statement to Twitter that he wanted to create “a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” adding that the incident “was and still should be a private matter.” The musician and model have been on and off since 2015, when they sparked romance rumors stepping out together at an American Music Awards afterparty.

Hadid then appeared in Malik’s steamy 2016 music video for “PillowTalk,” all but confirming their romance. In March 2018, the two broke things off, sharing individual statements confirming their split. Shortly after, however, they were spotted rekindling things together, although Hadid was reportedly dating Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron by August 2019. In January 2020, Hadid and Malik were spotted together once again, confirming their relationship was back on on Valentine’s Day.

In April 2020, the couple confirmed Hadid was pregnant, and on Sept. 23, 2020, the two announced the arrival of their daughter. The new dad wrote on Twitter at the time, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.” He continued, “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”