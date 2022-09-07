'Dexter' Actress Goes for Drink of Water, Finds Nightmare Fuel

The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski doesn't always post on Instagram, but when she does, she gives her fans a shock. In her latest post, the Dexter star revealed the shocking surprise she had at the bottom of a glass of water she drank. The picture was not for those afraid of spiders.

"Proof that you should never drink blindly from that glass of water on your nightstand in the darrrkkkkkkkkahhhhhh," Strahovski, 40, wrote on Aug. 27. She included a picture of a spider at the bottom of the glass. Her fans and famous followers were grossed out, too.

"All those years of shining light from the bottom of the glass [make] sense now! this is my nightmare," actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś commented. "Nightmare fuelllllll," Strahovski's Chuck co-star Zachary Levi wrote. "Holy S—. This is worse than the baby snake in my shoe," JoAnna Garcia Swisher wrote. "Yep this is why I now use a water bottle instead," one fan added.

Strahovski began her television career in her native Australia before scoring her breakout Hollywood role in the cult series Chuck as CIA Agent Sarah Walker. In 2012 and 2013, she starred as Hannah McKay on Dexter, appearing in 12 episodes of the Showtime series. She also had lead roles in 24: Live Another Day and the short-lived The Astronaut Wives Club.

Strahovski has played Serena Joy Waterford on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale since 2017. The part has earned her Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2021. She will continue playing a major role in Season 5 and was seen throughout the new trailer. Her character "attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada," according to the plot synopsis. The first two episodes of the new season will be released on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

In December, Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, welcomed their second child. The two are very private and have never revealed the child's name or gender. When announced the child's birth, Strahovksi simply shared a black and white photo of herself holding the infant. "An angel joined our world this past week. Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much," she wrote on Dec. 9. Strahovski and Loden have been married since at least 2017 and are also parents to son William, who turns 4 years old in October.