'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Revealed

Praise be! A new season of The Handmaid's Tale is just weeks away, and now fans are getting yet another look at the tense season. Ahead of the two-episode season premiere next month, Hulu on Wednesday released a new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, teasing a growing rebellion and a potential return to Gilead for Elisabeth Moss' June Osbourne.

The new preview picks up with the aftermath of Commander Fred Waterford's murder, with June saying, "He was a monster. The founding father of Gilead. He took away our country. He had to pay for what he did. I killed him, and I loved it so much." She goes on to say, "I need her to know it was me," referencing Fred's wife, Serena Joy Waterford, who is heavily pregnant in Season 5 and not willing to stand down in the wake of her husband's death. Meanwhile, as the ripples of Fred's death are felt, the threat of Gilead remains as strong as ever, the trailer teasing Gilead coming to Canada and June and Luke possibly heading back to Gilead, where their daughter Hannah remains.

As teased in the most recent trailer, Season 5 will heavily focus on the aftermath of the events of the Season 4 finale, in which June and her fellow freed handmaids killed Fred, leaving his body hanging similar to The Wall in Gilead. According to the season's official synopsis, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose," all the while, "Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada." Back in Gilead, "Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power." Meanwhile, June and Luke "continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The upcoming season stars Moss as June, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena, Sam Jaeger as American agent Mark Tuello, Samira Wiley as Moira, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Amanda Brugel as Rita, Madeline Brewer as Janine, and Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence. Joining the cast for Season 5 is Dave alum Christine Ko, who is set to star as Lily.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, Sept. 14. After that, fans can expect a new episode to drop each week. All past seasons of the critically-acclaimed series are available for streaming, meaning fans can fit in a quick binge to refresh their memory before the Season 5 premiere next month. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news!