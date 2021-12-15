‘Dexter’ Actress Welcomes New Baby

Dexter actress Yvonne Strahovski has announced that she recently welcomed a new baby. Taking to Instagram, Strahovski shared a black and white photo of herself holding the infant in a loving embrace. “An angel joined our world this past week,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Welcome to the family my love. I love you so very much.”

This is the second child for Strahovski, as she shares a 3-year-old son with her husband Tim Loden. The couple began dating around 2011 and married in 2017. Their first child, William, was born in October 2018. Following Strahovski’s birth announcement on Instagram, many of her friends and followers have taken to the post comments to congratulate the actress on her new addition. “HEAVEN!!! A huge congrats mama,” wrote Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer. “Oh goodness, this precious little angel. God bless. Sending your fam so much love,” added former JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Finally, Strahovski’s old Dexter castmate Amiee Garcia commented, “Aww congrats!!!!”

Strahovski rose to fame starring in NBC’s action-comedy Chuck, later jumping over to Dexter to play Hannah McKay, a love interest of Michael’s C. Hall’s titular serial killer. In the Dexter finale, Harrison left Florida with Hannah, before Dexter faked his own death and went into hiding. It had been presumed that Harrison was living with her for the past decade.

In the season premiere of Dexter: New Blood, the new series revival, we find Dexter living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake, now going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting good store. Over the course of the first half of the premiere episode, Dexter notices a hooded character sneaking around town, as well as the woods near his cabin home, but he never catches a good look at the person. One night, Dexter comes home to find a light on in his house and a shadowy figure moving around inside. He grabs a weapon and moves to confront the individual, only to discover that it’s his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

We learn that Harrison had been living with Hannah for the past decade but it’s initially unclear where she is at the present time. In the second episode, a now-teenage Harrison tells Dexter that Hannah died three years prior, due to pancreatic cancer. New episodes of Dexter: New Blood air every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Those hoping to watch can get a free trial offer by clicking here for all the details!