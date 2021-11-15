‘Dexter: New Blood’ Kills off Original Series Character

Dexter: New Blood just revealed the fate of Hannah McKay, Dexter’s last love who took Harrison in after Dexter was believed to have been killed. In the series premiere, a now-teenage Harrison shows up on Dexter’s doorstep after having tracked his father down. Now, in Episode 2 of the Showtime revival series, Harrison has told Dexter that Hannah died three years prior, due to pancreatic cancer.

In the Dexter finale, Harrison left Florida with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), before Dexter faked his own death and went into hiding. It had been presumed that Harrison was living with her for the past decade. In the season premiere of Dexter: New Blood, we find Dexter living in the fictional upstate new york town of Iron Lake, now going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting good store. Over the course of the first half of the episode, Dexter notices a hooded character sneaking around town, as well as the woods near his cabin home, but he never catches a good look at the person. One night, Dexter comes home to find a light on in his house and a shadowy figure moving around inside. He grabs a weapon and moves to confront the individual, only to discover that it’s his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott).

In addition to Alcott, other new cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath) and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star. Hall previously opened up about the new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. “I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see,” he replied. “What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes.”

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels,” he said. “It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

