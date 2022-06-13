'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Hulu Reveals New Images, Premiere Date

✖

Fans will not have to wait much longer to return to the world of Gilead. Nearly a year after the hit Elisabeth Moss-starring series concluded its fourth season, Hulu on Monday released first-look images at The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, which is scheduled to kick off with a two-episode season premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 14. New episodes will then air weekly on Hulu on Wednesday.

The Monday-released images, shared via the show's official Twitter account, showed Moss' June, previously known in Gilead as Offred. Newly escaped to Canada and reunited with her husband, her daughter still left behind in Gilead, June appears steadfast as ever. A second image gave fans a glimpse of Yvonne Strahovski's newly widowed Serena Joy Waterford. In the Season 4 finale, June and her fellow handmaid's killed Commander Fred Waterford, with Serena now donning black as she mourns his death and awaits the arrival of their child.

Although details for the upcoming seasons have largely been unclear, Monday's premiere date announcement also came with an official synopsis. Per Deadline, the logline reads, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Along with Moss and Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 will also see the return of Samira Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and O-T Fagbenle as June's husband, Luke, as well as Max Minghell, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, and Sam Jaeger, among others. Christine Ko, best known for her portrayal of Emma on FX's Dave, will join the cast as Lily, a former Martha who is gritty and resourceful who will enter the series as "a leader in the resistance." Notably missing from the Season 5 cast will be Alexis Bledel, who confirmed earlier this month that she would not return as Emily.

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The first four seasons are available for streaming on Hulu, which you can subscribe to here, with Season 5 set to premiere on Sept. 14.