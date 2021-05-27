'Dexter': Yvonne Strahovski Settles Season 9 Return Rumors Once and for All

✖

Dexter alum Yvonne Strahovski says fans shouldn't be holding out hope for a Hannah McKay return to the new revival appearing on Showtime in the fall. The actress made an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she made the announcement. "And I'm so sorry to break it to everybody but I haven't heard anything about the reboot. So it doesn't seem that Hannah McKay's making a return. I have a theory that perhaps, um, perhaps uh Harrison has already murdered her and is following in the footsteps of his father. I don't know. I don't know anything," she shared with fans.

There's not much information about the upcoming series as producers have kept production under wraps –– for obvious reasons –– but, cast member Jamie Chung recently revealed that the new show will be even more twisted than the previous. "The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," the actress reveals to PEOPLE. "I do think it's a little darker. It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding."

She also went on to add that the new cast looks to be very promising. Clancy Brown, Oscar Wahlberg, Julia Jones, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jack Alcott, and Johnny Sequoyah make up the group of fresh additions to the show. As of now, Michael C. Hall is the only original cast member to reprise his role in the revival. "So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones. I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite. Especially if you're a big Dexter fan," she continued.

Michael C. Hall also shared that this continued story still may not be the end of the franchise. "I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," he told NME. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes."

"I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels," he added. "It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.