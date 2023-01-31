'Yellowstone' Fans Can Rent Kevin Costner's Colorado Ranch for $36,000 a Night

Yellowstone fans can live like the real John Dutton if they have a few extra thousand dollars. Kevin Costner, who plays the Yellowstone ranch owner in the hit Paramount Network series, listed his Aspen, Colorado ranch to rent for $36,000 per night. Costner recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the series.

The 160-acre ranch is known as Dunbar Ranch. The main house includes 12 bedrooms and eight bedrooms, with the ability to sleep up to 27 people comfortably, reports the New York Post. The property includes a sledding hill, three hot tubs, and around-the-clock caretakers. There is also a baseball field, which only seems fair for the star of Bull Durham and Field of Dreams.

Costner, 68, usually rents out the property during the winter. He listed it for lease in 2021. It was also where Costner married Christine Baumgartner in 2004. The property is surrounded by incredible mountain views, and close to famous Aspen ski runs. The ranch also hosts private events and is minutes away from downtown Aspen.

When CNBC toured the property for Secret Lives of the Super Rich in 2019, Costner's real estate broker, Amy Mottier, described the aesthetic as "comfortable like grandma's house." There are also hints of Costner's love of the West throughout, including rugs and blankets that may remind visitors of Dances With Wolves. There was also a massive mountain lion mounted above the bed in the master bedroom at the time.

Costner recently won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama thanks to Yellowstone, the first major award for the series. The actor could not be there in person due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California, which made it impossible for him to get to Beverly Hills for the ceremony. Costner also won Golden Globes for directing Dances With Wolves and starring in the 2013 limited series Hatfields & McCoys. He won Best Picture and Best Director at the 1991 Oscars for Dances With Wolves.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and [Golden Globes] for this tremendous honor and to the [Yellowstone] team for bringing John Dutton's world to life," Costner wrote on Instagram on Jan. 10. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

Yellowstone Season 5 will return with new episodes later this year on Paramount Network. The first four seasons are streaming on Peacock. The prequel shows 1883 and 1923 are streaming on Paramount+.