Why Kevin Costner Had to Skip the Golden Globes

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had plans to attend the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. They missed the ceremony due to the flooding in Santa Barbara, California which made it impossible to get to Beverly Hills. Costner was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for Yellowstone.

Costner, 67, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday evening, apologizing to everyone tuning into the show and hoping to see him. "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school," Costner said. "In Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years that the town [and] freeway flooded out." The couple ended up on the "wrong side" of town and could not even get back to their house until early this morning. They did not have enough time to get ready for the show.

"No one is sadder than us, that we can't be there at the Golden Globes," Costner said. "Chris had a beautiful dress. I was looking forward to walking down the red carpet with her." Costner also apologized to his Yellowstone cast and crew for being unable to represent the show at the Globes. Still, he said they plan to have a fun night watching, with Baumgartner even getting some gold and black balloons on short notice. At the end of his message, Costner said he hopes the Hollywood Foreign Press Association invites him back.

Costner's Golden Globes nomination for Yellowstone was surprisingly the first nomination in the show's history. Yellowstone finally began attracting awards season attention during its fourth season, which earned the show its first nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The show still needs some love from the Television Academy though, as its only Emmy nomination came for Production Design in 2021. Costner previously won Golden Globes for directing Dances with Wolves and starring in Hatfields & McCoys.

After Costner learned about his Golden Globe nomination in December, he thanked fans for continuing to embrace Yellowstone and its characters. "Working on [Yellowstone] has been a truly fulfilling project, and it has been enormously gratifying and humbling that audiences have embraced the show and its' characters the way that they have over the past five years," Costner wrote. "To be recognized for this performance is the cherry on top, and I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to the show especially my fellow castmates, the producers, and the crew."

Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series recently wrapped up the first half of Season 5 and will return for the second half during the show. It airs on Paramount Network, with past seasons available to stream on Peacock. The prequel series 1883 and 1923 are streaming on Paramount+.