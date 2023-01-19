'Yellowstone': Kelly Reilly Has Surprising Update on Season 5 Second Half

Yellowstone is currently on a winter break, but fans might be surprised to hear the series update that Kelly Reilly shared. While speaking to IndieWire, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about the second half of Season 5, telling the outlet that she has no idea what is going to happen in the new episodes. "I haven't read a word yet," she admitted, revealing she hasn't read any scripts from the rest of the season.

"They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans," Reilly then explained. "I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins." She also shared, "I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

Elsewhere in the interview, Reilly was asked if she had any specific "expectations" for her character ahead of filming Season 5. "I'm not sure if we had all the scripts by the time we began," she replied. "Usually Taylor [Sheridan, series co-creator] has most of them written before we start so we have a full bird's eye view of what we're aiming at and what we're doing. But this year, I think we only had a few at the beginning and they were dropping in as we were filming them."

She went on to offer, "As far as my expectations, I've learned that any expectations that I might have forget them because when I read the scripts-Taylor writes every word as you know-I try to keep my palette and my mind clear for what he's wanting to download and then you just give yourself to it. This is his vision. He's like an auteur, you know? As far as I'm concerned."

Continuing her praise of Sheridan, Reilly said, "His vision, and his knowledge, and understanding of these characters are his and they're so full, and they're so unforgiving, that's what makes it exciting. Because you have no idea where he's gonna take you. I don't know what he has in store for Beth. It's not necessarily a collaboration in the way that one might expect [of] you sitting down and throwing out ideas for what the story is. He is our leader and we jump on and we hold on ourselves." Yellowstone Season 5 will return later this year, on Paramount Network.