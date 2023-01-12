Kevin Costner Reacts to His 'Yellowstone' Golden Globes Win After Regina Hall Jokes About His Absence

Kevin Costner may not have been able to attend the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in person due to flooding near his California home, but the Yellowstone actor had nothing but appreciation to show after winning best actor in a TV drama during Tuesday's ceremony.

"Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton's world to life," the 67-year-old actor, who plays John Dutton in the Paramount Network western, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show's fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own."

While Costner's absence was understandable due to the climate conditions affecting Costner's Santa Barbara home, presenter Regina Hall couldn't resist joking about the actor's whereabouts while announcing him as the winner. "Kevin Costner, he so much wanted to be-," the Nine Perfect Strangers star, 52, read before taking herself off script. "I always like how they write this. It's like, 'He so much wanted to be [here]. No, I'm sure he did."

The Girls Trip actress continued on reading her script before once again losing it. "But because of the – it's been raining – the unprecedented weather and flooding, he has to shelter in place in Santa Barbara. Jesus," she said, smacking her forehead to the crowd's laughter. Hall continued, "No, this is a sad story right now. He's stuck in Santa Barbara. Let's pray everyone. Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe. I'm gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin."

Costner had previously explained his absence from the Golden Globes on Instagram, explaining that the freeways near Santa Barbara had "flooded out," temporarily stranding his family. "We found ourselves on the wrong side of town and couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time, with the freeways closed," the Field of Dreams star explained, adding that "nobody's sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

While he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, had looked forward to walking the red carpet together, Costner said she found another way to make the night special as they watched from home. "She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons, and so we're gonna [watch] the television and see what happens," he shared.