'Yellowstone' Hits Major Ratings Milestone

Yellowstone fans will be thrilled to learn that the show has hit a major ratings milestone. According to Deadline, the recent Neilson ratings revealed that neo-Western achieved its firs-ever billion-minutes-viewed week. Notably, there was no new episode so the outlet cites the show's first four seasons being available on Peacock as a possible explanation for the stats.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

The show is currently on a winter break, but fans might be surprised to hear the series update that Kelly Reilly shared. While speaking to IndieWire, the Beth Dutton actress opened up about the second half of Season 5, telling the outlet that she has no idea what is going to happen in the new episodes. "I haven't read a word yet," she admitted, revealing she hasn't read any scripts from the rest of the season.

"They keep it wrapped up so nobody makes a mistake and speaks to a nice journalist and spills the beans," Reilly then explained. "I don't know and I don't want to know. When the scripts arrive the work begins." She also shared, "I just filmed with Kenneth Branagh on a film in London and I'm just about to work with Bob Zemeckis on his next film and I'm doing that until I start Yellowstone again. So I've got another role in my head so Beth has to wait in the wings for a minute."

Sheridan previously dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.