Whoopi Goldberg Returns to 'The View', Gives Health Update Following COVID Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg is finally back on The View after testing positive for COVID-19. Deadline reported that Goldberg made her return on Monday's episode of the talk show. Upon returning to the program, she shared an update on her battle with the illness.

Goldberg returned to The View with a fitting fashion statement, as she wore an "Over It" sweatshirt. She opened up about her recent COVID-19 battle, saying, "You can get boosted within an inch of your life and then the next thing you know you got Covid again. But I don't have it now and that's why I'm back at the table." This wasn't the first time that Goldberg has battled COVID-19, as she tested positive for the illness in early 2022. However, this time around was "rough" for the Oscar winner.

"I will tell you, we're used to people saying, 'Oh [Covid] isn't that bad [now]', but this was a rough one," she explained. As Deadline noted, both Goldberg and Sunny Hostin, whose mother was briefly hospitalized with the respiratory virus RSV, encouraged everyone to wear their masks to help mitigate their risk of serious complications. Goldberg said, "The true thing is, if you really want to protect yourself you probably need to keep the mask on a little more than you want to."

Goldberg missed the previous week of shows due to her COVID-19 diagnosis. But, as she referenced, this wasn't the first time that she's dealt with this situation this year. In January, she revealed that she was positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms over the holiday break. Goldberg told ABC News at the time, "It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything. It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop Omicron."

"I don't know how much more proof people need to see that the vaccination -- while it does not necessarily stop it from happening again -- it is not happening at the same rate that it was," Goldberg continued. "I don't know anybody that doesn't know somebody who's got it or has just gotten over it. That is not a good sign."