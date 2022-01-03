‘The View’ Co-Host Misses Episode After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg missed a recent episode of the daytime talk show, after testing positive for Covid-19. On Monday, panelist Joy Behar broke the news to the audience, revealing that Goldberg was experiencing mild symptoms. She also confirmed that Goldberg has been vaccinated, and had a booster. Additionally, Behar and the other remaining hosts — Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and guest host Ana Navarro — presented from their respective homes, due to a surge in Covid cases around the country.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” Behar said at the top of the show. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely – hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.” The co-host continued, “Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View.”

Hostin eventually chimed in, revealing that she and her mother both tested positive for Covid-19 over the holiday break. “I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” she said. “My mom also tested positive for COVID. We’re all negative now and thank god Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative.” Hostin continued, “I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great honestly and it just goes to show you that the vaccine and the boosters do work and it makes sure that you’re not hospitalized for something like this and it makes sure that you don’t die from something like this.”

Hostin then added, “It was a pretty difficult holiday season for the Hostin household. My husband was at the cemetery on Christmas Day and I wasn’t able to go with him. And he was very, very worried about me and checking my oxygenation levels constantly. We’re on the other side of it now, but it was a very difficult, difficult time for us.”